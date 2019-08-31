Plans to celebrate ‘Friends' 25th anniversary draws opposition

Each year, thousands of fans of the sitcom "Friends" visit the West Village to see the six-story brick building that is home to Monica and Rachel's fictional apartment from the show.

Now, Warner Bros. Television is seeking a permit to place a replica of Central Perk's iconic orange couch at the corner of Bedford and Grove Streets in celebration of the show's 25th anniversary.

But some neighbors are protesting the proposal, which would require a sidewalk closure. At a meeting of Manhattan Community Board #2 on August 12, members voiced concerns about the issue and say that company representatives were a no-show.

A spokesman for Warner Bros. Television said: "We were not aware of the Community Board meeting where our application was being discussed, or we would have absolutely been there to discuss the proposed event. We are hopeful we can still move forward with the permit and create a unique experience for fans of the series."

If the application is granted by the New York City Street Activity Permit office, the "Friends" publicity stunt would start on September 21. Meanwhile, a "Friends"-themed pop-up shop will open in SoHo on September 7.