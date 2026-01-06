Piscataway, NJ murders: Suspect fatally shot by police accused of killing 3 relatives

The Brief A suburban New Jersey community is reeling after a quadruple homicide that unfolded Monday evening, just after the holiday weekend. A man shot and killed by police at a River Road home Monday evening is accused of killing three of his relatives, according to Piscataway Mayor Brian Wahler.



What we know:

"It’s a shocking event that took place late last night," Wahler told FOX 5 NY. "I think the biggest question that’s going to be asked is why?"

"These are all people who knew each other and were related by blood," Wahler said, calling the incident isolated.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the man shot by police or the three people found dead inside the home.

Wahler said a relative believed to be the father placed the 911 call that brought police to the scene.

What happened in Piscataway?

Timeline:

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Piscataway police responded to a 911 call reporting that someone at a River Road residence was armed with a knife or machete.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, officers encountered a man armed with a knife. Police attempted to subdue him with tasers, but those efforts failed. When the man charged at officers with the weapon, police shot and killed him.

After the shooting, officers discovered three additional people dead inside the home, authorities said.

None of the officers involved were seriously injured, according to the state PBA. Their identities have not been released.

Mayor urges privacy, investigation ongoing

Piscataway Mayor Brian C. Wahler speaks to FOX 5 NY.

Mayor Wahler asked the public to give the family space as they grieve their loved ones.

"This is very rare, especially in Piscataway," he said.

Wahler acknowledged that many people in the community want answers but cautioned that some questions may never be resolved.

"We may never know the answer to that," he said.

The mayor said he did not personally know the family, but his son knew one of the people involved. He added that the family had lived in Piscataway for several years.

Wahler said the last major crime in the township occurred about 15 years ago and involved a murder-suicide.

The police-involved shooting and the deaths inside the home remain under investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

It remains unclear whether the suspect had any prior history with police or whether there had been previous disturbances at the home.

Local perspective:

Where is Piscataway, New Jersey?

Piscataway is a township in Middlesex County, New Jersey. It is located in the Raritan Valley and is a suburb of the New York metropolitan area.