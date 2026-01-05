Machete-wielding suspect fatally shot by NJ police; 3 dead discovered: Prosecutor's office

The Brief A fatal officer-involved shooting occurred earlier tonight, Jan. 5, in Piscataway, New Jersey, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. Officers shot and killed a man armed with a knife that they encountered, the prosecutor's office reports. The officers discovered three additional deceased individuals in the home after the shooting took place.



Officer-involved shooting

What we know:

The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is investigating an officer-involved shooting that turned fatal.

Officers from the Piscataway Police Department responded to a residence on River Road at 5:30 p.m. earlier tonight, Jan. 5.

The 911 call alleged that an individual had a knife. Sources told FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green that the knife was specifically a machete.

Officers shot and killed the man armed with a knife that they encountered at the residence, the prosecutor's office reports.

The officers discovered three additional deceased individuals in the home after the shooting took place.

An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities of the civilians and officers involved have not been released at this time.

The cause of death for the other three individuals found in the home is also not currently known.