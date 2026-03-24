Pilots killed in LaGuardia plane crash identified

The Brief Both pilots killed in the plane crash at LaGuardia Airport this weekend have been identified. Passengers have praised the pilots for their life-saving actions. Officials have yet to release further details about the victims.



A crash at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday claimed the lives of two pilots who federal officials described as "two young men at the start of their careers."

What we know:

The pilot and co-pilot who were killed when an Air Canada jet collided with a fire truck on the airport's runway have been identified as Antoine Forest and Mackenzie Gunther, according to FOX News.

Gunther was identified as the first officer on the flight in an obituary posted by Seneca Polytechnic, where he graduated from the Honours Bachelor of Aviation Technology program in 2023. He joined Jazz Aviation, the plane's operator, following graduation.

"He will be deeply missed," the obituary said.

Forest, the flight's co-pilot, was 30 years and from Quebec, Canada. A relative told the Toronto Star he learned English to improve his chances of becoming a pilot and began flying at just 16 years old.

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What they're saying:

Passengers onboard the flight have praised the pilots, saying their final actions prior to the deadly crash likely saved everyone else's lives.

"Looking back on it, the pilot did the best thing he could," Jack Cabot said . "He hit the brakes as hard as he could, and he knew it was going to be at the cost of his own life."

Rachel Mariotti, who was seated in an exit row, thanked the pilots for their bravery.

"I just want to say thank you to the pilots," Mariotti said. "I mean, I think they did the right thing. And, you know, I'm very sorry for their families."

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to publicly identify the pilots, or release further details about what led to the deadly crash.

NTSB has recovered both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, with the cockpit voice recorder confirmed to be undamaged. Investigators are expected to analyze those recordings as they look into factors including air traffic controller workload and communication.

Authorities caution the investigation could take months, if not longer, to determine an exact cause.

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The backstory:

The crash happened just before midnight on Sunday when Air Canada Express Flight 8646 collided with a Port Authority fire truck on Runway 4 after arriving from Montreal.

Investigators say the emergency vehicle had been cleared to cross the runway to check on another aircraft reporting an odor when the collision occurred.

In total, 72 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft. More than 40 people were injured, four of whom suffered serious injuries.

Debris from both the plane and the fire truck remains scattered across Runway 4, which is expected to stay closed for days as the National Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation.