LaGuardia crash recap: Pilots, passengers, victims, investigation latest

What we know:

New details continue to emerge following the deadly LaGuardia Airport crash that killed two pilots and injured more than 40 people, as investigators work to determine what went wrong and travelers face ongoing disruptions.

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A plane carrying dozens of people collided with a fire truck on a runway at New York's LaGuardia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot and causing "serious injuries" to others, authorities said Monday.(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Imag Expand

What we know:

The crash happened just before midnight Sunday when Air Canada Express Flight 8646 collided with a Port Authority fire truck on Runway 4 after arriving from Montreal.

Investigators say the emergency vehicle had been cleared to cross the runway to check on another aircraft reporting an odor when the collision occurred.

Debris from both the plane and the fire truck remains scattered across Runway 4, which is expected to stay closed for days as the National Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation.

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Officials say the NTSB has recovered both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, with the cockpit voice recorder confirmed to be undamaged. Investigators are expected to analyze those recordings as they look into factors including air traffic controller workload and communication.

Authorities caution the investigation could take months, if not longer, to determine an exact cause.

Two pilots were killed in the crash. Federal officials described them as "two young men at the start of their careers."

Who were the pilots?

One of the pilots has been identified as Antoine Forrest, a 30-year-old from Quebec. A relative told the Toronto Star he learned English to improve his chances of becoming a pilot and began flying at just 16 years old.

Emergency responders work as an Air Canada Express CRJ-900 sits on the runway after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on March 23, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

In total, 72 passengers and four crew members were on board the aircraft.

More than 40 people were injured. Four suffered serious injuries, according to fire officials.

(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

Passengers continue to share harrowing accounts of the moments after impact.

Rachel Mariotti, who was seated in an exit row, described the confusion and urgency as passengers tried to escape.

"I looked out the window to see if like we were going to tilt over or roll over. I didn't know what was going to happen," she said. "And fortunately we stopped."

Mariotti said she helped open the exit and assist others off the plane.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Emergency workers gather at the scene after an Air Canada Express plane sits on the tarmac after it collided with a fire truck on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Pl Expand

"I propped the door up against the seat so people can get through to jump on the wing," she said. "I looked around and a lot of people had scrapes, bumps on their head, a lot of blood. It was surreal. It felt like we were in a movie."

She also praised the pilots’ actions in the final moments.

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"I just want to say thank you to the pilots. I mean, I think they did the right thing. And, you know, I'm very sorry for their families."

A flight attendant, who was ejected from a passenger plane at LaGuardia Airport, has survived, her daughter said Monday.

Meanwhile, the two Port Authority officers inside the fire truck — Officer Adrian Baez and Sergeant Michael Orcio — survived the crash and are expected to recover.

Officials say both are being released from the hospital.

(Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

While LaGuardia Airport has since reopened, disruptions continue across the region.

Runway 4 remains closed, which could impact flight schedules for days as the investigation continues.

Officials warn travelers to expect delays and cancellations and to plan ahead.

At the same time, TSA wait times at JFK and Newark were unavailable Monday as lines grew longer, adding to frustration for travelers navigating ongoing delays.

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What's next:

The NTSB is leading the investigation, with additional updates expected as more evidence is reviewed, including cockpit recordings and air traffic control communications.

Officials emphasize that all information remains preliminary and subject to change as investigators work to piece together exactly what led to the deadly runway collision.