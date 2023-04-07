Pickleball taking over Central Park with new courts available 7 days a week

Pickleball fever has swept the nation, and now, Central Park is getting in on the action too.

Pickleball is officially in full swing at Wollman Rink, and can now be played there 14 hours a day, 7 days a week through the end of October.

"If tennis and badminton and ping pong had a baby, it would be Pickleball," said Mary Cannon the Co-founder of CityPickle, which has brought 14 brand-new Pickleball courts to the city.

Players of all ages and skill levels are welcome to play, with special clinics for those who want to up their game.

"We want to make sure Pickleball is as accessible to as many New Yorkers as possible," said Erica Desai, another Co-founder of CityPickle.