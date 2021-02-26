Peter Luger Steak House uses wax figures to fill seats

Peter Luger is arguably the most famous steakhouse in New York City. It famously only accepted cash for decades and it never offered delivery. Then the coronavirus forced it to close its dining room for a period.

As of Friday, it's allowed to up occupancy to 35% but it can still make the restaurant feel empty. So it came up with a solution to help fill in the seats.

It teamed up with Madame Tussauds and borrowed some of its wax figurines.

Some of the figures on display in the restaurant are Jon Hamm, Audrey Hepburn, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Fallon. The figures were expected to remain at the Brooklyn steakhouse until March 1, 2021.

