Famed Peter Luger steakhouse turns to delivery

article

Peter Luger is arguably the most famous steakhouse in New York City. It famously only accepted cash for decades and it never offered delivery. Then the coronavirus forced it to close its dining room.

The Brooklyn institution is now offering pickup and delivery from a limited menu and butcher shop items. The restaurant is also offering a limited selection from its wine list to customers over the age of 21.

It will be available in Brooklyn, Queens, and in a few days, Manhattan as well, according to Eater.

To place an order for pickup or delivery, customers can call (718) 387-7400 or order online from Caviar. Pickup and delivery will is available from 11:45 a.m. until 8:45 p.m. daily. The restaurant warns that for large butcher-shop orders to give plenty of time because those items are cut to order.

The restaurant traces its start to 1887. It earned a Michelin Star in 2012.

Workers there have gone on to start other restaurants across the city over the years. Peter Luger bacon and steak sauce are now even sold at grocery stores outside of New York.

It's been a rough year for the restaurant. The New York Times food critic gave the steakhouse zero stars in a harsh review last year that drew national attention.

Advertisement