Peter Luger Steak House given zero stars in brutal review

The New York Times food critic has given famed Brooklyn steakhouse Peter Luger zero stars in a harsh review.

The review by Pete Wells was published on Tuesday and drew an immediate response, with some people saying the negative review was long overdue and some others saying the food critic was overly harsh.

Wells says the bad experience starts before the table because of the wait at the popular dining establishment and the attitude of the staff.

"The Department of Motor Vehicles is a block party compared with the line at Peter Luger," Wells said.

He said the food was underwhelming, from the "cold latex dipped" shrimp cocktail to the "mealy and bland" fries. Wells said the meat, from burgers to steaks, is unevenly cooked.

Wells said, "And after I’ve paid, there is the unshakable sense that I’ve been scammed."

Peter Luger is arguably the most famous steakhouse in New York City. It famously only accepted cash for decades.

The restaurant traces its start to 1887. It earned a Michelin Star in 2012.

Workers there have gone on to start other restaurants across the city over the years.

Peter Luger bacon and steak sauce are now even sold at grocery stores outside of New York.

Peter Wells is the same reviewer who famously skewered celebrity chef Guy Fieri's now-shuttered Times Square restaurant in 2012.