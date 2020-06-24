Pet owners push for NYC to reopen dog parks

With New York City’s reopening well underway, the city’s dog owners say they are feeling left out.

The coronavirus lockdown meant that not only humans had to sacrifice their social lives in the name of public health, but so did our furry friends.

“Playgrounds, dog runs, sports facilities, got shut down,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “They all tend to have a lot of people congregating in a small space.”

But so too do playgrounds, which the city reopened Monday as part of Phase Two of its restart plan, leaning dog owners to ask why dog runs remain closed.

“Our dog parks are our backyards,” said Garrett Rosso, who owns Gabriel, a six-year-old German Shepherd. “I know many people wouldn’t have gotten a dog if they weren't next to the dog park.”

And from a practical standpoint, Rosso points out that the 500,000 dogs in the city still go outside and walk with their owners, and likely at least sniff other dogs every day.

On Monday, Mayor De Blasio promised to say more on the reopening of dog runs in the coming days.

