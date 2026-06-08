Penn Station stabbing: 6 people injured ahead of Knicks Game 3 at MSG

The Brief Six people were injured during a stabbing attack in the NJ Transit waiting area at Penn Station on Sunday evening. Amtrak police quickly apprehended a suspect, who remains in custody. The stabbing comes as law enforcement cancel the MSG outdoor watch party and implement more security measures.



A violent stabbing unfolded at Penn Station just 24 hours before the New York Knicks tip off for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at the Madison Square Garden complex.

What we know:

The heightened alert follows a terrifying scene directly beneath the Garden on the eve of the game, when six people were stabbed in the New Jersey Transit waiting area of Penn Station around 7 p.m.

Amtrak police quickly apprehended the suspect, who is currently in custody. While multiple reports indicate the attack was a random act of violence, the incident left one person with serious injuries. All six victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

What they're saying:

Witnesses described a chaotic scene inside and around Penn Station, with on witness saying, "We just walked in and saw all the ambulances."

Another described seeing "a lot of commotion outside with police and fire vehicles," adding that a large number of officers responded to the station.

Heightened security

Dig deeper:

The incident comes as New York City prepares for a major night at Madison Square Garden, where more than 20,000 Knicks fans are expected for Game 3, alongside high-profile attendees including President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Officials had already planned an increased police presence around the arena before the stabbing, and barricades had been placed around the area.

Madison Square Garden officials said the city denied a permit for a Plaza 33 watch party after consulting with the NYPD and Secret Service. The decision means fans will not be allowed to gather for an outdoor watch party directly outside the arena.

Related article

A former NYPD deputy commissioner said the combination of a presidential visit and large unscreened crowds would create serious security concerns.

"You can’t have 20,000 people outside the watch party who are not being screened and then bring the president to that building," the former official said. "I can’t imagine that the Secret Service would allow the president to go to Madison Square Garden knowing that there’s 15,000, 20,000, 25,000 people right next to the building who haven’t been screened."

What you can do:

Fans attending Monday night's game should expect major security measures and street closures around Madison Square Garden.

Officials are enforcing a strict no-bag policy and urging people to keep personal items to a minimum. Fans should also prepare for TSA-style security screenings at the arena.

Because of the heightened security, officials are recommending that ticket holders arrive at least two hours before tipoff. There will be no storage available for prohibited items, so fans are being told not to bring anything they cannot take inside.