5 people stabbed inside Manhattan’s Penn Station, suspect in custody

The Brief Five people were injured Sunday evening in a mass stabbing in a New Jersey Transit waiting area inside Penn Station, authorities said. According to first responders, one victim suffered serious injuries, two sustained moderate injuries and two others reported minor injuries. NYC Emergency Management has advised the public to completely avoid the area.



Five people were injured Sunday evening in a mass stabbing in a New Jersey Transit waiting area inside Penn Station, authorities said.

What we know:

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) responded to the bustling transit hub near West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan after receiving emergency calls around 7 p.m. reporting an individual attacking multiple people.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo taken by FOX 5 N.Y. reporter Meredith Gorman.

According to first responders, five civilians were injured in the attack. One victim suffered serious injuries, two sustained moderate injuries and two others reported minor injuries. All five patients were transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

The FDNY confirmed that the suspect is currently in police custody.

Amtrak has confirmed that an investigation is underway.

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani responded to the stabbing on X.

"My heart is with everyone who was injured, their loved ones and all those shaken by this unacceptable violence," he wrote. "I’m wishing each of the victims a full and speedy recovery."

"I’m grateful to the Amtrak Police Department and the first responders who acted quickly to apprehend the suspect and provide emergency care," he added. "There are currently no impacts to Amtrak service. My administration is in contact with Amtrak officials as they investigate this incident."

What you can do:

NYC Emergency Management has advised the public to completely avoid the area.

Heavy traffic delays, road closures, emergency personnel presence and significant disruptions to mass transit are expected around Penn Station as operations continue.

Big picture view:

The stabbing occurred less than a day before President Donald Trump is expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

With the arena located directly above Penn Station, security in the area had already been increased ahead of the game and the president's visit.