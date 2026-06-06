Trump visit, watch party arrests prompt tighter security for NBA Finals Game 3

The Brief Fans will face a strict bag ban and enhanced screening procedures as the Secret Service coordinates security operations for President Trump's appearance at the sold-out Finals matchup. The lockdown follows a chaotic Knicks watch party outside Madison Square Garden on Friday that drew roughly 6,500 fans and resulted in more than a dozen arrests. The Secret Service and venue staff are strongly encouraging guests to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to allow for extensive entry delays.



Madison Square Garden and the United States Secret Service are implementing a sweeping security overhaul for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, just days after a chaotic Knicks watch party outside the arena resulted in more than a dozen arrests.

The heightened protocols, detailed in an official graphic shared on the New York Knicks X account, come as President Donald Trump plans to watch his hometown team face off against the San Antonio Spurs.

The enhanced measures also follow Friday night's disorderly fan celebration, which drew roughly 6,500 people and prompted the NYPD to announce tighter oversight of future outdoor fan events.

What we know:

According to reports from The Associated Press, Trump accepted an invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan, making him what the NBA believes to be the first sitting U.S. president to ever attend an NBA Finals game in person.

According to the team's advisory, a strict "no-bag" policy will be in effect, and attendees are being ordered to limit their personal items to an absolute minimum.

Arena management additionally noted that there will be absolutely no storage available at the venue for any prohibited items.

The Secret Service and venue staff are strongly encouraging guests to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to allow for extensive entry delays. Ticketholders will be subjected to enhanced, TSA-style screening procedures upon arrival, as well.

The Knicks currently hold a 2-0 lead in the championship series after securing two close victories over the Spurs in San Antonio.

The backstory:

The Secret Service lockdown also comes directly on the heels of a chaotic Friday night watch party outside Madison Square Garden that resulted in more than a dozen arrests, according to the NYPD.

An estimated 6,500 fans packed the streets around Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks secure a Game 2 victory down in San Antonio.

The outdoor celebration quickly turned unruly, with police making arrests for assault, criminal mischief and counterfeit merchandising. One individual was even taken into custody for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm, police say.

Police also said that a fan jumped on a security barrier and struck an NYPD officer in the face, sending the officer to the hospital. The assault drew sharp, immediate condemnation from NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

In a joint statement, leadership called the attack "completely unacceptable" while pleading with fans to celebrate responsibly moving forward.

As a direct result of the unrest, the NYPD announced a drastic policy shift, stating that permits for any future outdoor fan zones will only be issued on a strict, game-to-game basis.

What you can do:

Ticket holders are being directed to review the complete list of prohibited items on the Secret Service's website before arriving at the arena.