Peloton releases new treadmill with more safety features

Peloton has started selling a new treadmill that comes with more safety features. It comes as a government safety investigation continues into a previous model that allegedly causes injuries and at least one child's death.

The Peloton Tread went on sale Monday in the United States and Canada.

The new treadmill comes with a lock that requires a four-digit passcode so that the belt does not accidentally start.

It also comes with an actual safety key that the company says will help a runner come to a quick stop during a class if needed. The safety key is also removable so that it can be stored away from the Tread to prevent unintended use.

The new Peloton Tread costs $2,495 in the United States. Users have to pay an extra monthly membership to access premium content, like live classes.

The new treadmill already has had to offer free repairs to approximately 1,000 people who bought the new treadmills as part of a limited pre-launch sale. The repairs are to ensure that the moveable touchscreen stays securely fastened to the treadmill.

The Tread is different from the Peloton Tread+ that has been recalled in the United States.

Peloton said Friday that it’s been subpoenaed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security for documents and other information related to injuries reported by its customers.

In May, the company recalled about 125,000 of its Tread+ and Tread treadmill machines after a child’s death and dozens of other users reported injuries.

The New York-based Peloton had initially resisted recalling the products, even after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned on April 17 that people with children and pets should immediately stop using the Tread+. The CPSC said it had received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned, and trapped under the rear roller of the treadmill, leading to fractures, scrapes, and the child’s death.

At the time, Peloton said the warning was "inaccurate and misleading," adding that there was no reason to stop using the treadmill as long as children and pets were kept away from it at all times, the machine is turned off when not in use and a safety key is removed.

But in a major reversal, the company later apologized in May and said it would work with the CPSC "to set new industry safety standards for treadmills."

Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes but began selling treadmills about three years ago.

