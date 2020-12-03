Pandemic leaves homeless students in NYC struggling

New data shows that a growing number of students in New York City’s schools are homeless, and the coronavirus pandemic is only adding to the challenges they already face to keep up with their work.

According to Advocates for Children of New York, over 32,000 children are currently living in New York City shelters, with another 73,000 doubled-up in temporary shared housing.

The vast majority of these children are children of color.’

According to the group, this is the 5th straight year that the number of city homeless school children surpassed 100,000 and that the pandemic has made it borderline impossible for them to learn remotely.

“Because of the tablets and the devices they’re given, it’s just not working, we need better connections, better service,” said Nicole Nunnelly, who lives in a shelter with her two young children.

“We know the city has announced that they’re installing WiFi in every family shelter in New York City, but they’ve said that it won’t be done until this summer,” said Randi Levine of Advocates for Children of New York. “We can’t let additional time go by, so it’s very important for the city to speed up that timeline.”

The organization also wants the city to include all homeless children on the priority list to return to in-class learning when schools reopen on Monday. Currently, pre-K and elementary school students will be the first to return.

“We can’t let the whole school year go by with students missing out on school because they’re homeless,” Levine said.

FOX 5 NY reached out to the Mayor’s office for comment, but so far has not heard anything back.