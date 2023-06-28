Palm Tree Crew Music Festival thrills Westhampton, for its third year

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Credit: Fox 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg )

The Palm Tree Crew returned to where it all started, Westhampton, at Francis S. Gabreski Airport on Saturday.

The airport was completely transformed into a tropical oasis stomping ground.

From rides to bites, there were tons to do and even more to see. There was even a wellness sanctuary with a boxing ring.

The popular music festival proved for the third year in a row--why it's one of the hottest events of the summer.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Calvin Harris performs on stage during day 3 of Primavera Sound Madrid 2023. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/WireImage)

With headliners like global music icon Calvin Harris and Kygo (Palm Tree Crew co-founder) and performances by Chantel Jeffries and Frank Walker, the set was electrifying.

Credit: Fox 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg

Harris performed a thrilling 2-hour set and was formally inducted into the Palm Tree Crew family with a palm tree necklace (the brand’s symbol of community).

Since 2021, the festival has donated to the FealGood Foundation and the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Navy Seal Museum. This year, the festival has committed a portion of ticket sales to General Needs, Paws of War, Veterans Yoga Project, Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, Strongpoint Theinert Ranch, Operation VEST, Staff Sergeant Dashan Briggs Foundation and 39 & One, the FDNY Lt. Chris Raguso Foundation.

What's next?

The Egyptian Pyramids show is set to take place in October 2023. For more information visit www.palmtreemusicfestival.com.