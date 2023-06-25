Best places to watch the Macy's 4th of July fireworks in NYC

article

Independence Day is on Tuesday, July 4, and there's no better place to celebrate than New York City.

Take advantage of all the city has to offer this fourth of July: breathtaking views, parades, performances, food, and of course fireworks.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

This year's celebration will feature The USA Gymnastics Team, celebrity guests, and live music performances.

Whether you choose to pack a garden party and watch for free, get dolled up at a private event, or set sail on the Hudson, you're going to want to secure a spot at one of these locations.

Here's a list of where to watch the fireworks:

Celebrate at the Edge

Image 1 of 2 ▼ NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: A model wears an illuminated cape at the EdgeNYC observation deck at Hudson Yards as the sun rises on the spring equinox on March 20, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Edge has arguably one of the best vantage points of the city and fireworks but, disclaimer: tickets start at $250.

Tickets include a glass of champagne (or a non-alcoholic drink), one barbecue food item and live music and DJ set by Grammy winning artist Spencer Ludwig.

For more information visit www.edgenyc.com.

Fireworks at SUMMIT

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Silhouetted people watch the sunset from Summit One Vanderbilt as part of the first year that it’s open on July 4th, 2022 in New York City. This was the first year Summit One Vanderbilt was open to the public giving spectators a view of the fireworks over the Manhattan and Brooklyn skyline from above 1000 feet in the air. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/ Getty Images)

Take in some of the city's best views in the ‘mind-bending’ space of SUMMIT while you watch the fireworks over the East River.

From 1,100 feet above Manhattan you'll get access to all three SUMMIT floors from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., two premium drinks, panoramic views of the sunset.

Tickets start at $325 and you must be over 21 to attend. For more information visit www.summitov.com.

NYC 4th of July cruises

Spectators gather on boats in the East River ahead of the fireworks display on in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Watching fireworks from the top of a skyscraper is one thing but watching from the harbor provides a front row seat to the light show.

Event Cruises NYC offers four different cruises on July 4th that range from $99 to $309.

The buffet brunch cruise offers a midday ride with bottomless mimosas, private table seating and a live DJ.

To see the fireworks, choose from two cruise options: the fireworks cruise or the premier dinner cruise. Both options offer over three hours of sailing, open bar, private seating and a live DJ.

For more information or where to buy tickets visit www.eventcruisesnyc.com.

Free public viewing areas

Spectators gather at Gantry Plaza State Park in Queens to watch the Macy's fireworks display. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

There will be entry points with elevated public viewing available at these locations, capacity is limited:

Manhattan

1st Avenue and East 42nd Street

1st Avenue and East 34th Street

1st Avenue and East 20th Street

Queens

Gantry Plaza State Park

Brooklyn