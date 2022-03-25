One-on-one with Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing a variety of issues early in his first term, from battling the current surge of crime across the five boroughs to dealing with ways to move forward during the pandemic.

Adams sat down with FOX 5 NY's Lori Stokes on Friday evening to discuss the issues.

This week alone, Adams lifted the city's private sector vaccine mandate for professional athletes and performers that has drawn both praise and harsh criticism.

"This was already on the books," Adams said of the change to the vaccine mandate for performers. "Yet we were saying to New York performers, we're going to treat you differently than those who come from outside the city."

"All we did was take a rule that was on the book and make it fair to New Yorkers, not unfair," Adams said.

He is also facing questions over the NYPD's decision to launch its new ‘quality of life’ initiative in an effort to combat crime that many are calling a return to the city's ‘broken windows’ policing of the past.

"We've reached a point in the city where rules don't matter, and I'm not accepting that," Adams said. "And I'm not going to go back to abusive policing because I fought against that. The reforms people are talking about right now, those are my reforms."

Those concerns come as the department adds five more neighborhood safety teams one week after the first wave of the new anti-gun units hit the streets.

