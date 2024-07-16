One-handed NJ little leaguer proves anything is possible

A little league baseball player from East Rutherford, New Jersey is proving anything is possible.

Little leaguer Christian Campusano credits his dad for that along with one of his favorite baseball players, Jim Abbott.

"Just seeing him take off his glove throwing and put it in his armpit and throw it, that just took really big inspiration for me," Christian said.

Christian and Jim Abbott have something unique in common, a condition where his arm didn’t fully develop, creating a bit of a learning curveball.

"Without having a left hand is definitely tough but I just put in hard work, but baseball has definitely helped me throughout my life." — Christian Campusano

Christian's dad has been helping make sure that's a strength, not a weakness.

"From something as simple tying a shoe or riding a bike, to playing first base, it’s been such an amazing experience for us as parents," Christian's father Jose Campusano said.

As for his mom Francesca, she’s seen Christian take on the sport and grow as a strong-minded, competitive athlete and person.

"It’s giving him a huge boost in his confidence, something that he can excellent at, stand apart in, and something that’s really driven him and given him a fire in his belly, so to speak," Francesca said.

"It was hard doing that at first, but then I just got it like that, now it’s just fast. It’s nothing for me," Christian said.

Flourishing in the sport he’s grown to love has made him a better big brother, son, and baseball player who someday wants to play ball in the MLB, but the short-term goal is securing the best four-seam fastball in the family.

"He’s going to say him, but he’s still the young one, but daddy’s still the big dog here. But he’s catching, he’s catching up," Jose joked.

"He knows next year at least I’m going to have a faster pitch than him. Times ticking. You better watch out," Christian responded.