Olympic surfing hopeful killed by lightning while training

Katherine Diaz, a 22-year-old surfer from El Salvador, died after being struck by lightning while training.

Diaz was on El Tunco Beach in El Salvador last week when she was killed.

The International Surfing Association said: "Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport.

It said it wanted to send "heartfelt condolences to Katherine’s family, the surfers of El Salvador, and to all those in the international surfing community whose lives she touched."

The National Institute of Sports of El Salvador said: "We offer a prayer for the eternal rest of her soul."

She had been training a global tournament, set to be held in El Salvador, that serves as a qualifying even for this year’s Summer Olympic Games.

Díaz also worked as a chef and had opened her own business in El Tunco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.