NYPD warns people not to feed coyotes after sighting in Central Park

Sightings of coyotes in New York City have been on the rise in recent years, and after a sighting in Central Park the NYPD is warning New Yorkers not to feed them.

The NYPD’s Central Park Precinct released a tweet on Monday reminding people to “observe and appreciate coyotes from a distance.”

Authorities also advise New Yorkers to protect their pets by walking dogs on a leash and keeping their cats inside for safety.

Finally, if you are approached by a coyote, experts say you should make yourself look bigger by putting your arms up, and making loud noises until the coyote retreats.

According to WildlifeNYC, coyotes are currently known to live within Queens and the Bronx.