NYPD using drones to make one of the nation's largest parades safe

Every precaution was taken so that parade-goers could celebrate without the shootings and stabbings that marred previous years, especially at the early morning J'Ouvert festival.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard said there were no acts of violence, but officers made 7 arrests for gun possession there. The parade was just an incredible day full of peaceful fun.

The city's biggest street party took over Eastern Parkway delighting an estimated one and a half million spectators. Many proudly displayed flags honoring their Caribbean heritage.

As she participated in the ribbon cutting, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, "Great to be here at the annual West Indian Caribbean Day Parade."

Months of planning between the NYPD, parade organizers, and community leaders resulted in a comprehensive security strategy to prevent violence without being intrusive. It included the use of drones to survey the area and avoid issues on side streets where fights broke out in the past.

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers caught up with New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

"The most significant part of this weekend has been for me has always been safety, enjoying, and really celebrating the rich Caribbean culture." — Mayor Adams

The sights, sounds, and floats captivated the next generation of first-time parade-goers.

"Celebrate my culture and where my parents came from," student Lyra Gilling said.

This is one city parade that draws the best of food choices, like seafood from Lei Litty's Kitchen, says owner Elisha Thompson.

"I love it and everybody's enjoying themselves," Thompson said.

Long Island's Good Bickle restaurant was busy at their popup stand serving up a Caribbean favorite. Co-owner Yannnick showed me how it's done.

It was definitely a day for family fun a father of four shared.

"It's great to live in the United States of America, but it's great to know your traditions and customs," he said.

The Mayor tells us that one of the goals was to make the weekend events family friendly. The increased safety also made it more inviting for entrepreneurs of all types to sell their merch and find new customers.