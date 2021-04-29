NYPD to return robotic dog following backlash

The NYPD is returning the robotic dog it was testing to its manufacturer following backlash over the militarization of police and the possibility of weaponizing other technology like drones in the future.

The department had used 'Digidog' in several calls including to clear a crime scene in the Bronx in February.

The 70-pound robotic dog manufactured by Boston Dynamics came equipped with cameras, lights, and transmitters which allowed the NYPD to view its surroundings in real-time.

The sudden termination reportedly comes video of the dog patrolling a housing project in Manhattan went viral and drew comparisons to the dystopic TV series "Black Mirror," reported the NY Post.

On Thursday, police confirmed reports that the bot dog would not be used anymore.

"The contract has been terminated and the dog will be returned," said police.

