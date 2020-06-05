NYPD suspends two officers after violent incidents with protesters

article

The NYPD has suspended two officers without pay for violent incidents with protesters that were caught on video last weekend.

“Over the past week, as I’ve said on multiple occasions, we have seen several troubling incidents involving behavior from members of the department that the NYPD is actively investigating,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement. “These incidents are disturbing and run counter to the principles of NYPD training, as well as our mission of public safety. The actions by these officers stand apart from the restrained work of the thousands of other officers who have worked tirelessly to protect those who are peacefully protesting and keep all New Yorkers safe.”

The first incident happened on May 29, when a police officer in Brooklyn was seen on video pushing a woman to the ground. The NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau said that the officer involved is suspended without pay, and a supervisor who was on the scene will be transferred.

The second incident happened on May 30, when a police officer was seen pulling down a protester’s face mask and spraying pepper spray at him. The NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau said that the officer involved has also been suspended without pay.

Both cases have been referred to the Department Advocate for disciplinary action.

NYPD officers’ use of force in response to protests over the death of George Floyd has been criticized in recent days, although Mayor Bill de Blasio said “the overall restraint levels were clear” at his daily briefing on Friday.