NYPD releases sketch of Central Park sex assault suspect

The NYPD has released a sketch of the man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman in Central Park.

The incident, which happened on Monday, prompted a massive manhunt by law enforcement.

According to authorities, a 21-year-old woman was sunbathing in the Great Hill area around 1:30 p.m. when she saw a man coming towards her, exposing himself. She screamed and ran off, he tackled her from behind, and then attempted to rape her.

The woman was able to fight off the suspect and he fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a man standing six feet tall, with a dark complexion, medium build, curly hair, and was last seen wearing light-colored shorts and a shirt.







