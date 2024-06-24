Police search for suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Central Park

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Central Park Monday afternoon.

The victim was lying down and sunbathing when the male attacked her, sources told FOX 5 NY.

It happened near 104th Street and West Drive around 1:36 p.m.

The 22-year-old woman was able to fight off the suspect, police said.

The victim is being treated for minor injuries.

Police described the suspect as having a dark complexion.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.