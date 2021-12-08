NYPD pulls 2,000 body cameras after one ignites

The NYPD is pulling 2,000 body cameras from its officers after one of the units burst into flames.

An officer who was wearing the camera noticed smoking come out of it and turned it off, officials said. Once he did, the device caught fire.

The officer was unhurt.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

21,000 other types of body cameras worn by the NYPD are not involved with the issue.

Advertisement

The company that makes the cameras says it is working closely with the NYPD to understand the cause of the malfunction.