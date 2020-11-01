NYPD, protesters clash during demonstration in Manhattan

Clashes between the NYPD and protesters in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon led to multiple arrests, authorities say.

Protesters had planned to block a pro-Trump caravan driving into Manhattan Sunday afternoon.

Trump supporters reportedly participated in several caravans across the area on Sunday, including on New Jersey's Garden State Parkway and New York's Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

The protest in Manhattan reportedly escalated when police asked demonstrators waiting for the caravan to stop blocking the road.

Footage posted to social media shows police officers scuffling with people in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The footage also shows protesters marching earlier in the day and a heavy police presence.

The New York City Police Department said arrests were made during Sunday’s protest, but did not specify how many people were arrested.