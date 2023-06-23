NYPD increasing subway-surfing patrols after teen's death

The NYPD has begun putting police officers at subway stations across the city to ensure safety after a 14-year-old was killed and another was seriously injured while subway surfing on Thursday.

Authorities say the two teens boarded a southbound L train and climbed to the top somewhere between Broadway Junction and the Bushwick Avenue-Aberdeen stop.

As the train entered a tunnel, the boys were knocked off the car.

The 14-year-old who died, identified as Brian Crespo, had graduated from junior high school just two days ago.

Officials have been speaking out against subway surfing after it became a social media trend after the pandemic.

"This is an avoidable tragedy. Just don't do it, it's so dangerous and these kids that are going on and not thinking about the tragic consequences," said NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper.

Straphangers and those who live near the L and J lines say they have seen this happening all too often.

The other 14-year-old is still in critical condition, but he is expected to survive. NYC Mayor Eric Adams meanwhile is calling for a ban on those videos asking social media companies like Tik Tok to remove them from its feeds. The NYPD says if you see someone subway surfing, call police immediately and report them.