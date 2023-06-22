1 teen dead, another hospitalized in Brooklyn subway surfing mishap
NEW YORK - One teenager has died and another was injured after a subway surfing mishap in Brooklyn on Thursday.
The incident apparently happened inside the Bushwick Avenue L train station.
Officials believe the two 14-year-olds were knocked off the train as it entered a tunnel.
One teen died at the scene, while the other is in very serious condition.
Police have been warning New Yorkers, if you're thinking about subway surfing, don't do it.