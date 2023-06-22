Expand / Collapse search

1 teen dead, another hospitalized in Brooklyn subway surfing mishap

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Bushwick
Survivor of subway surfing shares a warning for others

Isa Islam was just 12 days shy of his 18th birthday when he decided to subway surf in 2013. Ten years later, he now bears the scars of his decision. FOX 5 New York's Arthur Chi'en reports.

NEW YORK - One teenager has died and another was injured after a subway surfing mishap in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The incident apparently happened inside the Bushwick Avenue L train station.

Officials believe the two 14-year-olds were knocked off the train as it entered a tunnel.

One teen died at the scene, while the other is in very serious condition.

Police have been warning New Yorkers, if you're thinking about subway surfing, don't do it. 