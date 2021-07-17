Expand / Collapse search
NYPD hunting for suspect in series of subway flashings

By FOX 5 NY Staff
NYC Subway
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection to multiple flashing incidents on the subway.

According to authorities, the suspect exposed his genitals to women and touched himself in front of three different women on July 3 inside of the 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue subway station elevator on the Upper East Side.

He struck again on July 15, when he exposed himself to a 22-year-old woman on the platform inside the Seneca Avenue subway station on the M train line in Queens.

And on Friday, the suspect exposed himself to a 28-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound R train inside of the 57th Street and 7th Avenue subway station near Central Park and groped the buttocks of a 41-year-old woman walking on the platform of the 5th Avenue and East 59th Street subway station.

In February of this year, the suspect also allegedly exposed himself to a woman aboard a northbound M train inside the 67th Avenue and Fresh Pond Road subway station in Ridgewood.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man, roughly 35 years old, standing 5'6" tall and weighing 200 lbs, with brown hair with highlights, and was last seen wearing a green sleeveless shirt, gray shorts, and white sneakers. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

