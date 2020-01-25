NYPD: Driver strikes, kills 90-year-old man in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A 90-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car in Chinatown on Saturday afternoon.
Authorities say that at roughly 6:30 a.m., authorities responded to a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian struck at Canal Street and Elizabeth Street where they discovered the victim lying in the road.
EMS responded and took the man to NYC Health + Hospital/Bellevue where he was pronounced deceased.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a 61-year-old man driving a 2013 Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on Canal Street approaching Elizabeth Street when he struck the 90-year-old victim attempting to cross Canal Street. The driver remained on-scene and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.
The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.