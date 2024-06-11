NYPD community policing effort aims to stem youth violence

In the wake of a series of stabbings and slashings in and around schools in New York City, the NYPD is throwing its support behind a program that takes the opportunity to talk to kids about violence.

The Blue Chips Program visited Bushwick in Brooklyn on Tuesday to discuss making wise choices.

The program targets youths between the ages of 13 and 19 across New York City.

"Being that I grew up here, I'm able to understand the same streets they grew up in," said Officer Tyrone Fisher, who took part in the event.

There have been several high-profile shootings and stabbings of young people in recent weeks involving children and teenagers, including the killing of 16-year-old Makhi Brown in SoHo last month.

Police say they arrested 19-year-old Henry Thomas in connection with the incident.

According to NYPD statistics, shooting incidents and murders are down 15 percent this year, but assaults and robberies are up by 4 and 5 percent, respectively.

Recent statistics released by the FBI showed that violent crime dropped by 15.2 percent across the nation between January and March this year, compared to the same months in 2023.