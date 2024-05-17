19-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of 16-year-old Makhi Brown in SoHo

Police say a 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Makhi Brown in SoHo earlier this month,

The NYPD took Henry Thomas into custody on Friday, and is still searching for a second suspect in the shooting.

Authorities say that on May 7, a fight broke out between two groups of girls near Varick and Spring Streets. Brown was attempting to break up the fight, when he was shot in the head and killed.

According to NYPD statistics, overall April crime was down in the Big Apple by 4.9% compared to the same month last year. Murders were down 30.3%, with 23 this month compared to 33 in April 2023.



