NYPD chief chaplain reportedly mugged on Upper West Side

article

The chief chaplain of the NYPD was reportedly assaulted by a man who attempted to steal his wallet in a mugging on early Tuesday morning.

Long-service Chaplain Rabbi Alvin Kass was walking near West 107th Street and Riverside Drive on the Upper West Side at about 5:45 a.m. when he was attacked, according to the NY Post.

The suspect told Kass, 84, that he was hungry and demanded money. The man went through Kass's pockets and grabbed his wallet, but it fell as the attacker ran away. Kass also fell during the confrontation and hurt his shoulder. He refused medical attention.

GUARDIAN ANGELS BACK ON PATROL ON UPPER WEST SIDE

Kass has served as chief chaplain for the police department for 54 years.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Advertisement

According to the Post, the rabbi was mugged on the Upper West Side four years ago while walking on Riverside Drive between West 83rd Street and West 84th Streets. He suffered minor injuries in that incident.

“They didn’t say a word, didn’t take anything,” Kass told the Post at the time. “They just started running.”

MAN SHOT IN TIMES SQUARE