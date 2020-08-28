Guardian Angels back on patrol in New York City

Valerie Clark, who lives on the Upper West Side, has joined the Guardian Angels’ crusade against violence.

“I knew that I was in trouble and in danger, and I thought, ‘I need to be with people who will patrol with me, keep me safe, and help me feel more empowered,’” Clark says.

The single mother of two has spent the past couple of weeks patrolling the Upper West Side and says she has personally witnessed the neighborhood’s rising crime.

“A woman who lives across the street from me, when she was entering her building, was pushed inside and mugged,” she tells FOX 5 NY.

Guardian Angels patrol subways amid pandemic

The “Guardian Angels” is an unarmed, civilian patrol group founded by Curtis Sliwa in the late 1970s.

Advertisement

Sliwa says its presence is needed now almost as much as before.

“When violent predators know that they can just come out in broad daylight and shoot at one another indiscriminately and not face any consequences, it’s gonna spread not just here on the Upper West Side but everywhere in the five boroughs and the City of New York,” Sliwa explains.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

According to NYPD crime statistics, grand larceny and burglary, in particular, have both increased across the Upper West Side’s two police precincts.

In the 20th precinct between West 59th and West 86th streets, burglaries are up four-hundred percent, and grand larceny is up seventy-five percent compared to the same time last year.

NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani asks Trump to ‘Make America Safe Again’

However, Clark says waging peace and protecting her loved ones is a risk worth taking.

“Any mother who loves her children, who loves her community, is going to go out and keep her streets safe,” she says.