Man shot in Times Square

A man was shot in Times Square just before 6 a.m. Monday.

Police said the man was struck in the left leg at Broadway and West 46th Street. There was no word on his condition.

The shooting at the start of the workweek comes after yet another violent weekend across New York City.

At least four people were killed in stabbings and shootings. There were 11 shootings on Sunday with 15 victims and two deaths. Between Friday and Saturday, there were 17 shootings compared to three shootings one year ago.

On Friday, a shirtless man wielding a homemade spear sliced a 15-year-old boy in the forehead in a brazen attack in Times Square, police said.