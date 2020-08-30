At least 4 dead after another weekend of violence across NYC

article

At least three people were killed in stabbings and shootings overnight as New York City endured yet another violent weekend.

According to the NYPD, the victims were killed in a pair of stabbings and a pair of shootings over the weekend.

In the first incident, police responded to a 9-1-1 call of two men stabbed on 2670 3rd Avenue in Mott Haven around 9 p.m. One of the victims, identified as 49-year-old Shawn Elliot of the Bronx, was stabbed in the torso and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other victim, a 31-year-old man who has not been identified, was also stabbed in the torso and is hospitalized in stable condition.

A 38-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to the stabbing and charges are pending.

Advertisement

Just a few hours later, a 40-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds, including to his back, arm, and thigh on the corner of East 156th Street and Brook Avenue in Melrose. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The first of the two shootings took place in Canarsie just after 1 a.m., where a 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the other shooting, around 4 a.m. in Bushwick, a 24-year-old man identified as Elijah Mims was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and body inside of a dark-colored sedan. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made in the second stabbing or either of the shootings, and an investigation into all of the incidents is ongoing.