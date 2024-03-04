NYPD blames repeat offenders for spike in NYC subway crime

More questions are being raised about safety on the New York City subway system after several incidents over the weekend.

At around 11 p.m. on Friday, police say a 27-year-old man was approached by a male suspect aboard an A train pulling into the 34th Street/Penn Station stop. The suspect allegedly made an anti-LGBTQ statement before slashing the man with a box cutter.

At the same station on Sunday, police say a 64-year-old man was kicked off of the platform and fell near the tracks, but was rescued by other passengers.

After a 45% increase in subway crime in January, the NYPD flooded the system with an additional 1,000 officers in February. For the last 28 days this year, compared to last year, crime is down 13.2%.

NYPD Transit Bureau Chief Michael Kemper told FOX 5 NY that officers are not simply going into the system for show, and that arrests are up by 45.4% so far this year compared to last year.

"That includes fare evasion and all disorderly behavior, weapons possession arrests are up, guns, knives, you name it, all enforcement areas are up," Kemper said.

According to Kemper, repeat offenders are a recurring issue with subway crime.

"We find ourselves arresting the same people over and over again and we've got to ask ourselves why are we arresting certain people dozens of times, some people over 100 times, where are the consequences for these recidivist criminals preying on our riders?" Kemper said.