NYPD arrest suspect in Queens park hit-and-run

Police have arrested a man they believe drove into a 4-year-old boy in a park in Queens, critically injuring him.

Authorities charged Argenis Rivas, 29, of Queens, with assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, acting in a manner injurious to a child, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating an unregistered motorcycle, and unlicensed operator, the NYPD said on Wednesday.

Police had described that someone riding a "two-wheel motorized device" slammed into the boy in a parking lot near the boathouse in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park on Sunday. Investigators said the driver was speeding in between cars just before slamming into the boy and then speeding off.

The boy suffered head trauma and was being treated at Cohen's Children's Hospital, police said.

The incident highlighted the ongoing problem of people riding illegal motorcycles, dirtbikes, and ATVs on the city's streets and in some cases on sidewalks.

If you have any information about this incident or other cases involving illegal vehicles, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org , or Twitter @NYPDTips .