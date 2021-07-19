Boy, 4, struck by motorcyclist at Flushing Meadows Park who fled scene

A boy, 4, inside a parking lot at Flushing-Meadows Corona Park was struck by a motorcyclist who fled the scene Sunday, according to cops.

Police were searching for the driver who was riding between cars at about 5:50 p.m. when he sped into the young boy.

The child was rushed to Flushing Hospital with critical injuries. He was transferred to Cohen's Children's Medical Center.

A description of the motorcyclist was not released.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Advertisement



