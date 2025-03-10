NYC's first 7 p.m. sunset of the year arrives this week

The Brief NYC’s first 7 p.m. sunset of 2025 happens on Wednesday, March 12. Temperatures will stay cool, with a high of 52°F on Wednesday before warming up by the weekend. Spring officially begins in 10 days, on March 20.



New Yorkers will get a little more evening light this week, as the sun will set at 7 p.m. for the first time this year.

What we know:

For the first time in 2025, the sun will set at 7 p.m. in New York City on Wednesday, March 12.

The midweek milestone will mean more evening light for after-work strolls, dinner dates or just basking in the golden hour's glow.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday’s sunset will be at 6:57 p.m., Tuesday’s at 6:59 p.m., and then Wednesday will officially bring the first 7 p.m. sunset of the year.

This shift comes just days after New Yorkers moved their clocks forward for daylight saving time.

RELATED: Daylight saving time: When NYC will regain lost hour of AM sunlight

By the numbers:

Here’s a look at key times for Wednesday’s sunrise and sunset:

Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Sunset: 7:00 p.m.

Length of daylight: 11 hours, 50 minutes

Civil twilight ends: 7:26 p.m.

Astronomical twilight ends: 8:30 p.m.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the city will see its first 8 p.m. sunset in early May.

What's next:

While longer days are here, warmer weather isn’t arriving just yet. After a mild start to the week with highs in the low 60s, temperatures will drop slightly on Wednesday, with a high of 52 degrees and partly sunny skies. The trend continues Thursday, with highs only reaching 50 degrees before temperatures warm up again by the weekend.

But take heart, spring officially begins in just 10 days on March 20!