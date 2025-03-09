Daylight saving time: When NYC will regain lost hour of AM sunlight

The Brief New York City's sunrise shifted from 6:18 a.m. to 7:16 a.m. when daylight saving time began. The Tri-State needs to wait weeks until we see a sunset as early as 6:18 a.m. again. The farther south you are, the longer it takes to regain the lost hour of morning daylight.



While most of the U.S. is rejoicing in the extra hour of daylight before sunset, springing forward for daylight saving time has a few darker consequences.

Not only do we lose an hour of sleep to start the workweek on Monday, but we also miss out on precious morning sunlight, with many workers starting their commutes as the sun is rising.

In fact, it will take weeks before New York City fully recovers from losing that AM hour.

Sunrise and sunset times in NYC

Local perspective:

In northern U.S. cities like New York, the loss of morning sunlight is noticeable.

Daylight gained during daylight saving time(FOX Weather)

On Saturday, March 8, New York City's sunrise was at 6:18 a.m., according to timeanddate.com. The next day, after springing forward, the sun rose at 7:16 a.m. In exchange, we swapped a 5:55 p.m. sunset for a 6:56 p.m. sunset.

When will we regain that hour of morning daylight?

We'll need to wait for spring to get that hour of sunlight back in the morning. The sun rises earlier than 6:18 a.m. starting Monday, April 14, five weeks from now.

Big picture view:

The farther south you are in the U.S., the longer it will take to regain the lost hour of morning daylight.

Washington, D.C.'s sunrise on Saturday was at 6:29 a.m. The sun won't rise that early again in the nation's capital until April 16, about six weeks from now.

In Houston, Saturday's sunrise of 6:39 a.m. won't be matched again until April 30, almost two months from now.

The Source: This article uses information from FOX Weather and timeanddate.com.



