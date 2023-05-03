NYC DOT launches new platform to report double-parking, blocked bike and bus lanes

article

The New York City Department of Transportation has launched a new web platform where New York residents can report areas where double-parking and blocked bike and bus lanes often happen due to vehicles unloading and loading.

Double-parking and blocked bike and bus lanes cause safety hazards for many drivers and contribute to traffic congestion.

"We want New Yorkers to help us pin down double-parking and blocked bus and bike lanes across our city." — - NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez

Here's what we know:

The new platform lets New Yorkers pin on a map where exactly the problematic area is, and add comments.

Users can also report popular areas where the loading and unloading happen.

NYC DOT says they will use this information, along with other data and considerations, to determine where additional loading zones should be located citywide.

"Our new web platform will empower New Yorkers to join the conversation about where problems exist and where we can build new loading zones across the five boroughs." — - NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez

As of March 2023, NYC DOT has installed over 2,000 loading zones since Dec. 24, 2021, and will add at least 500 new loading zones per year in 2023 and 2024 on a rolling basis.

"Double-parking and blocked bike and bus lanes slow our city down and create hazards for our pedestrians and bikers, but strategically using real time consumer feedback and data, we can create better efficiencies around loading zones and improve safety," said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.