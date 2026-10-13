Mamdani, Council Speaker Menin closer to striking deal to ban horse carriage industry from NYC

The Brief New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani are closer to striking a deal to ban the horse carriage industry from the city. The push to ban horse carriages from the city has been building over the past several years, with former Mayor Eric Adams publicly throwing his support behind a potential ban.



New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani are closer to striking a deal to ban the horse carriage industry from the city.

Mamdani, Menin close to reaching deal on horse carriages

What they're saying:

A City Hall spokesperson sent the following statement to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay:

"We have been working closely with the City Council, union partners, carriage drivers, animal welfare advocates and community leaders to deliver a just transition that protects workers while ending horse-drawn carriages in Central Park once and for all."

Push to ban horse carriages in the past

The backstory:

The push to ban horse carriages from the city has been building over the past several years, with former Mayor Eric Adams publicly throwing his support behind a potential ban.

One carriage horse collapsed in Hell's Kitchen in August 2025, though a necropsy performed later on showed that the 15-year-old horse had a small tumor.

Earlier this year, another carriage horse collapsed and died in Central Park, with the cause being ingestion of a toxic shrub.

In that same month, a teenager was killed after falling from a horse-drawn carriage that crashed in Central Park – this crash, in particular, contributed to the reigniting of the debate.