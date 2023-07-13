NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area
NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday
- Brooklyn EDM artist Illenium brings the beats to Barclays Center.
Illenium visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Saturday
- Mexican sensation Santa Fe Klan brings the Todo y nada tour to Madison Square Garden.
Rapper Santa Fe Klan performs during his Todo Y Nada Tour at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
- Experience Japan Fes in Chelsea! Enjoy hundreds of local food vendors inspired by Japanese cuisine, and shop cultural crafts and gifts! It's all happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 6th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets.
- The Struts strut their talents on stage on The Rooftop at Pier 17!
The Struts perform at Revolution Live. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)
- Actor Michael Imperioli is rockin out. He’s front man of the New York City indie rock trio – ZOPA! They'll be performing at 7:30 p.m. at The Rockaway Beach Hotel!
Michael Imperioli attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Sunday
- Funnyman Anthony Rodia brings the laughs to The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island!
Anthony Rodia performs at The State Theater in New Brunswick. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)