NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area

NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:

Friday

  • Brooklyn EDM artist Illenium brings the beats to Barclays Center.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 03: Illenium visits SiriusXM Studios on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Illenium visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Saturday

  • Mexican sensation Santa Fe Klan brings the Todo y nada tour to Madison Square Garden.
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Rapper Santa Fe Klan performs during his Todo Y Nada Tour at Little Caesars Arena on June 27, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Rapper Santa Fe Klan performs during his Todo Y Nada Tour at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

  • Experience Japan Fes in Chelsea! Enjoy hundreds of local food vendors inspired by Japanese cuisine, and shop cultural crafts and gifts! It's all happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 6th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets.
  • The Struts strut their talents on stage on The Rooftop at Pier 17!
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JULY 3: Adam Slack, Gethin Davies, Luke Spiller and Jed Elliott of The Struts performs at Revolution Live on July 3, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

The Struts perform at Revolution Live. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

  • Actor Michael Imperioli is rockin out. He’s front man of the New York City indie rock trio – ZOPA! They'll be performing at 7:30 p.m. at The Rockaway Beach Hotel!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Michael Imperioli attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Michael Imperioli attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sunday

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - NOVEMBER 26: Anthony Rodia performs at The State Theater on November 26, 2022 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Anthony Rodia performs at The State Theater in New Brunswick. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)


 