NYC weekend events: Things to do across the Tri-State area
NEW YORK CITY - Here are some events happening this weekend across the New York City area:
Friday
- At the Barclays Center, the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour, featuring Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer, Earthquake, D.C. Young Fly and D. L. Hughley!
- Aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, take in the summer movie series with Top Gun.
Sunday
- At the Southampton Arts Center, kick off summer at Dan's Rosé Soirée, which is serving up over 20 rose wines sources from the best wineries from the South Fork, North Fork and across the world, paired with food from 15 top chefs!
- Celebrate the culture and diversity of the Lower East Side at the 36th Loisaida Festival from noon to 5 p.m. along Avenue C from 5th to 12th Street. Enjoy Latin music, food and craft vendors.
All weekend long
- Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium.
- Enjoy Fleet Week in New York City as nearly 2,4000 service members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard celebrate the 35th annual Fleet Week.