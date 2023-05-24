Fleet Week 2023 kicks off in New York City
NEW YORK CITY - Ahoy! Fleet Week 2023 has begun in New York City with the ceremonial Parade of Ships Wednesday morning.
Here are some additional free events coming up between now and May 29.
Thursday, May 25
- Fleet Week Freedom Run1.7 mile fun run through the Financial District, free for spectators to viewNorth Cove Marina to 9/11 Memorial Plaza, Manhattan9:45 a.m. through 11 a.m.
- Navy Dive TankDiving demonstrations, games and photo opportunities43-44 Street Plaza, Times Square10 a.m. through 5 p.m.
- Lincoln Park USMC aviation eventHelicopter display and performances by USMC Band and USMC Silent Drill PlatoonLincoln Park, Jersey City10 a.m. through 2 p.m.
- America's VetDogs at USO Pop-UpAn organization that provides guide and service dogs to veterans hosts an opportunity for "photo ops, belly rubs and ear scratches" with five dogs and a visit with Mr. Met and Shea, the Mets’ Vet Dog.Pier 8811 a.m. through 1 p.m.
Friday, May 26
- Re-enlistment and Promotion CeremonyVisitors are welcome at a ceremony for Sea Service members9/11 Memorial Plaza, Manhattan2 p.m. through 2:30 p.m.
- Navy Ceremonial Guard performance and Navy Band North East concert43-44 Street Plaza, Times Square7 p.m. through 9:15 p.m.
- Free Movie Night: "Top Gun"Watch the Tom Cruise aerial thriller projected on a giant inflatable screen on the deck of the Intrepid; details hereThe Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, Manhattan7 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
- USCG Search and Rescue DemonstrationIntrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 8610 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.
- USCG Band performanceThe Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 8611 a.m. through noon
- Navy Band Northeast Woodwind Quintet concertHome Port Pier, Staten Island4 p.m. through 5 p.m.
- USMC and USN Band concert43-44 Street Plaza, Times Square7:30 p.m. through 9:15 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
- Fleet Week at Liberty State ParkUSN, USMC and USCG displays. Navy Band North East performance, skill demonstrations and. US Coast Guard Silent Drill Performance; details hereLiberty State Park, Jersey CityNoon through 5 p.m.
- USMC and USN Band concert43-44 St Plaza, Times Square4 p.m. through 5:30 p.m.
Monday, May 29
- Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Day ObservanceSoldiers' and Sailors' MonumentRiverside Drive at 89th Street, Manhattan10 a.m. through noon
- Intrepid Memorial Day CommemorationHundreds of veterans are expected to muster for this ceremony, which is free and open to the public; details hereIntrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 8611 a.m. through 1 p.m.
- U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue demonstrationIntrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 862 p.m. through 2:30 p.m.
- USN Band and USMC Band concertBryant Park Upper Terrace, Sixth Avenue at 42nd Street3:30 p.m. through 5 p.m.
Visit the official Fleet Week website for more information, and follow @FleetWeekNYC on Twitter for updates.