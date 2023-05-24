Fleet Week 2023 kicks off in New York City

Ahoy! Fleet Week 2023 has begun in New York City with the ceremonial Parade of Ships Wednesday morning.

Here are some additional free events coming up between now and May 29.

Thursday, May 25

Fleet Week Freedom Run 1.7 mile fun run through the Financial District, free for spectators to viewNorth Cove Marina to 9/11 Memorial Plaza, Manhattan 9:45 a.m. through 11 a.m.

Navy Dive Tank Diving demonstrations, games and photo opportunities43-44 Street Plaza, Times Square 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Lincoln Park USMC aviation event Helicopter display and performances by USMC Band and USMC Silent Drill PlatoonLincoln Park, Jersey City 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

America's VetDogs at USO Pop-UpAn organization that provides guide and service dogs to veterans hosts an opportunity for "photo ops, belly rubs and ear scratches" with five dogs and a visit with Mr. Met and Shea, the Mets’ Vet Dog.Pier 8811 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Re-enlistment and Promotion Ceremony Visitors are welcome at a ceremony for Sea Service members9/11 Memorial Plaza, Manhattan 2 p.m. through 2:30 p.m.

Navy Ceremonial Guard performance and Navy Band North East concert 43-44 Street Plaza, Times Square 7 p.m. through 9:15 p.m.

Free Movie Night: "Top Gun"Watch the Tom Cruise aerial thriller projected on a giant inflatable screen on the deck of the Intrepid; details 7 p.m. Watch the Tom Cruise aerial thriller projected on a giant inflatable screen on the deck of the Intrepid; details here The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, Manhattan

Saturday, May 27

USCG Search and Rescue Demonstration Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86 10 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.

USCG Band performance The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86 11 a.m. through noon

Navy Band Northeast Woodwind Quintet concert Home Port Pier, Staten Island 4 p.m. through 5 p.m.

USMC and USN Band concert43-44 Street Plaza, Times Square7:30 p.m. through 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Fleet Week at Liberty State Park USN, USMC and USCG displays. Navy Band North East performance, skill demonstrations and. US Coast Guard Silent Drill Performance; details Noon through 5 p.m. USN, USMC and USCG displays. Navy Band North East performance, skill demonstrations and. US Coast Guard Silent Drill Performance; details here Liberty State Park, Jersey City

USMC and USN Band concert43-44 St Plaza, Times Square4 p.m. through 5:30 p.m.

Monday, May 29

Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Day Observance Soldiers' and Sailors' MonumentRiverside Drive at 89th Street, Manhattan 10 a.m. through noon

Intrepid Memorial Day Commemoration Hundreds of veterans are expected to muster for this ceremony, which is free and open to the public; details 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. Hundreds of veterans are expected to muster for this ceremony, which is free and open to the public; details here Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue demonstration Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86 2 p.m. through 2:30 p.m.

USN Band and USMC Band concertBryant Park Upper Terrace, Sixth Avenue at 42nd Street3:30 p.m. through 5 p.m.

Visit the official Fleet Week website for more information, and follow @FleetWeekNYC on Twitter for updates.