Taylor Swift's Eras Tour comes to MetLife Stadium: What you need to know

Swifties, get ready. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally stopping at MetLife Stadium this weekend.

Swift is playing three shows at the East Rutherford, New Jersey stadium this weekend, beginning Friday, May 26.

If you're looking to see the show, here's a quick rundown of what you need to know:

The shows will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers will be one of the opening acts on all three days, while GAYLE will also open on Friday, Gracie Abrams will also open on Saturday and OWENN will also open on Sunday.

The stadium's parking lot opens at 12:30 p.m. Parking costs $40 per car, $100 per limousine and $160 per bus.

The stadium's gates open at 4:30 p.m.

NJ Transit is urging fans to purchase round-trip tickets in advance through NJ Transit's mobile app.

Guests are allowed to carry any kind of clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC (see-through) bag that is 12" x 6" x 12" or less in size into the stadium. Only 1 bag is allowed per person. Non-clear, small purses or handbags (clutch-type bags) that are 4.5" x 6.5" or less in size are also allowed, but only 1 per person. For more information now hat bags are allowed, visit the MetLife Stadium website

Food of any kind that is in a clear plastic bag is allowed, along with factory-sealed, plastic bottles of water or soft drinks that are 20 ounces or less in size. For a full list of what guest can and cannot carry into MetLife Stadium, visit their website

If you haven't gotten tickets yet for the concert, be prepared to pay a pretty penny for the show. According to StubHub, as of publication on Wednesday, the cheapest price for a single ticket was $1,496, with the most expensive tickets costing in upwards of $16,000.