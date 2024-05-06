NYC weather: Will this week's showers clear in time for Mother's Day?
NEW YORK CITY - Showers are approaching this week, but will they clear in time for Mother's Day?
"Expect a mainly cloudy sky [Monday] with a few spotty showers here and there," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.
Here is the 7-day forecast:
Monday
Damp with a high of 73.
"There could be a few storms swinging through by this evening as a cold front passes by," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.
Tuesday
Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 78.
Wednesday
Very warm with a high of 83.
Thursday
Showers with a high of 69.
Friday
Chance of showers with a high of 65.
Saturday
Chance of showers with a high of 64.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 68.